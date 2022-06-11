The incident occurred in the early hours of August 21, 2021, while the victim was waiting for a taxi in Pudding Lane.

Oluwaseun Oseni approached her and grabbed her around the waist, despite not knowing who she was.

He then grabbed her throat and pushed her up against some shutters.

A woman working inside the taxi office heard the victim’s screams and tried to help, but Oseni punched her in the face, breaking her glasses.

He then dragged the young victim to a car park at the back of the building, where he began sexually assaulting her.

The woman who had intervened earlier returned with a security guard at this point. They dragged Oseni away from his victim and escorted her to the taxi office, where they locked the door.

Before leaving the scene, Oseni approached the front of the building and banged aggressively on the window.

He was apprehended nearby after the police were called. Oseni, of Edmunds Avenue, Orpington, Greater London, was later charged with sexual assault and actual bodily harm on two counts.

He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

‘Oseni is a predatory and violent individual who saw an opportunity to target a young girl while she was trying to get home,’ said PC Lucy Edworthy of West Kent CID.

‘He is undeniably a threat to women and girls, and those who stopped him should be applauded for their actions.’

‘I’d also like to thank the victim and her family for their bravery in assisting us in bringing this criminal to justice.’