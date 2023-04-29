Saturday, April 29, 2023
A primary school in Cambridge is challenging Ofsted in court after being downgraded to inadequate in an inspection criticised by head teacher Sarah Jarman

by uknip247

Jarman, who has two decades of experience, claimed the inspection left her feeling suicidal.

Ofsted has refuted claims that it did not follow correct procedures, and firmly stands by its inspection and report.

The school alleges that inspectors mishandled concerns raised about the welfare of a child and breached data security.

The review, which also seeks to challenge the single word judgment principle, could have wider implications.

