Auto Draft
Auto Draft

A prison chef has found himself behind bars for 12 months after being caught attempting to smuggle drugs into Coldingley prison.

Bongo Williams, 46, from Kensal Green Road in Maidenhead, worked as a chef at the Bisley prison when he was stopped by security staff in a routine search on 4 June last year.

They search a large blue holdall Williams was carrying and found a carrier bag containing three bags of white powder wrapped inside Williams’ beanie hat. Police were informed and he was arrested.

The drugs were found to be a synthetic canabinoid, with a street value of around £650, but were worth even more in prison, with a value of anywhere between £2,500 and £6,500.

Officers also carried out a search at Williams’ home address and found two quantities of cash amounting to £2,000.

As well as the prison sentence, Williams was also ordered to forfeit £2,000 cash under Section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.