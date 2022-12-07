Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Wednesday, December 7, 2022

A Prisoner Serving A Life Sentence For Stabbing A Man After A Row About A Dog Has Absconded From Prison Again
A prisoner serving a life sentence for stabbing a man after a row about a dog has absconded from prison again

Colin McDonagh failed to attend a role-check at HMP Standford Hill on May 29 and is now wanted by the police.

McDonagh was jailed in 2010 after he stabbed a man in the back after accusing him of stealing a dog he trained.

Four years later he escaped from Aylesbury’s Springhill Prison but handed himself into police three days later.

Now, more than half a year after he failed to return for a role-check, police are appealing for information from people in the county who might know anything about his whereabouts.

The force says the seven-month delay in an appeal is due to “various lines of inquiry” being carried out to find him, which were exhausted before it reached the point of an appeal being requested.

Anyone with information that can help locate him is asked to call police on 101 quoting Most Wanted and reference 46/105044/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

