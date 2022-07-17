Stevie Hilden, 31, of no fixed address, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, 15 July, at Woolwich Crown Court. He must serve at least 17 years before being eligible for parole.

On Monday, May 16, he was found guilty of the murder of Sundeep Singh Ghuman, 36, in the same court.

On 18 February 2020, shortly before 5.30pm, prison officers were alerted to a disturbance inside a locked cell at HMP Belmarsh. When the officers entered the cell, they discovered that Sundeep had suffered serious injuries.

They administered first aid and contacted emergency services. Sundeep was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died the next day. A murder investigation has been launched by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Sundeep died as a result of a traumatic head injury caused by a blunt object, according to a post-mortem examination. Other parts of his body had also been severely bruised.

Hilden is thought to have carried out the attack with a broken wooden table leg from a table inside the cell.

Hilden was detained and questioned about the incident. He refused to answer any questions and did not explain his involvement in the attack or how Sundeep sustained his injuries to police during the interview.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised officers to charge Hilden with murder as a result of the overwhelming evidence against him, including forensic evidence.

The investigating officer, Detective Inspector Karen Bangs, stated: “Sundeep was the victim of a sustained attack that left him seriously injured and ultimately killed him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family as they cope with their loss.

“This was a complex investigation in a difficult setting, and I’d like to thank the prison authorities for their assistance throughout the process.

“Hilden is a dangerous offender who will now spend a significant amount of time in a high-security prison.”

Sundeep’s mother, Harpal Ghuman, stated, “On February 19, 2020, my son was murdered in a brutal and merciless manner.” I’m very upset thinking about the pain and suffering Sandeep had to endure.

“Mr Hilden has demonstrated no remorse for his actions. I don’t want anyone else to experience the pain and loss that I have. I have heard all of the evidence in court and would like to thank the prison officers, police officers, and barristers for bringing my son’s case to justice “.