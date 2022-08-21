The victim was reportedly walking home when he was forced into a car. Before being pushed out of the vehicle around 10 minutes later, his pockets were searched and tobacco and food items were stolen from him.

Following the incident in Redwood Crescent, Beeston, at around 1 a.m. on Friday, August 12, an investigation was quickly launched.

Officers on patrol in Nottingham’s The Park neighbourhood acted quickly after spotting a car suspected of being involved in the incident in the early hours of Friday, August 19, 2022.

Within minutes, the driver, a 41-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Nottinghamshire Police Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said, “The force takes all reports of robbery extremely seriously and continues to work hard to drive down violence in our communities, keep people safe, and seek justice for victims.”

“Thanks to some outstanding work by our officers, a suspect has been arrested and questioned in connection with this incident, and we are continuing our investigation.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 48 of 12 August, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.