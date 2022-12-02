Friday, December 2, 2022
A Prolific Amesbury Burglar Has Been Jailed For Two Years
David Clift, 45, of Truckle Road, was sentenced at Salisbury Crown Court today after he pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary.

Cllift was arrested on November 9 following reports of a number of non-dwelling burglaries in the Larkill and Tidworth area.

Clift pleaded guilty to a break-in at an address in The Packway on November 5, where he stole a charity box, a burglary in Old Sarum between November 2 and 6 and a burglary in Tidworth on September 1 where cash and other items were stolen.

Eleven further burglary offences were taken into consideration ahead of sentencing yesterday.

Insp Tina Osborn said: “Clift is a prolific offender – his actions have caused upset to a number of people over the years and I am grateful to the officers from our Neighbourhood and Volume Crime Teams who have been working closely to target repeat offenders.

Burglary can have a lasting impact and it is crucial that these offences are thoroughly investigated and put before the courts.”

As well as the two year prison sentence, Clift was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187.

 

