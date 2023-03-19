A prolific burglar and thief who targeted homes, student accommodations and businesses during a crime spree has been jailed

Paul Mcintosh stole electrical equipment, a bicycle and a safe containing cash from properties between 6 and 28 January 2023.

He also swiped a laptop, Kindle, speaker and harmonica after gaining entry to an office in High Pavement, Nottingham city.

Mcintosh, aged 42, of no fixed abode, was jailed for a total of three-and-a-half years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday (13 March).

He was convicted of four counts of burglary, one theft from a shop, one count of assault and one count of handling stolen goods.

His spate of offending began on 6 January 2023 when he attempted to leave the Tesco store in Carlton Hill with two bottles of whisky and threatened shop staff who confronted him.

A security guard was pushed by Mcintosh but managed to take one of the bottles off him and later recovered the other one from a bin.

On 18 January Mcintosh was caught on CCTV entering a warehouse at the Waitrose store, in Milton Street, Nottingham, and leaving with a rucksack belonging to a member of staff.

Just a few hours later, Mcintosh was also identified on CCTV footage taking the electrical items from the office in High Pavement.

Mcintosh then pretended to be a delivery driver in order to gain access to a flat in St Peter’s Gate and steal a safe and a bank card on 20 January.

He carried out a further raid on a student flat, in North Church Street, to steal more electrical items on 27 January.

Mcintosh was also convicted of handling stolen goods after trying to sell an item taken during a burglary on a student flat in City Road, Dunkirk.

Mcintosh’s offending caught up with him when he was detained by patrolling officers in Nottingham city centre on 3 February.

Detective Constable David Thornton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Mcintosh is a prolific offender so I am pleased a judge has locked him up for this crime spree.

“Detectives were able to piece together a case against him for making particular use of CCTV footage, and this case once again demonstrates the importance of cameras in both preventing and detecting criminal activity.

“We know that behind every home burglary is a person who has been the victim of an extremely upsetting crime.

“No one should have to come home and find their property has been ransacked and belongings were stolen.

“We take burglaries on commercial premises equally seriously as we understand the impact this offending can have on businesses and members of staff.

“The force has two dedicated burglary teams covering Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

“We work hard with our partners to prevent burglaries taking place. However, when they do occur, we attend each and every offence.”