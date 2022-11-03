A prolific burglar has been sentenced to prison after targeting sheds and homes in Dover and stealing possessions including war medals

Miroslav Jano was convicted in connection with a string of offences, after
he was found by officers sleeping next to one of the crime scenes
surrounded by stolen items.
The 34-year-old was arrested on 4 April 2022, when police attending a
reported break-in at a flat in Durham Close discovered him asleep in a
communal area. At this stage of the investigation Jano was granted
conditional bail, as officers continued to build a case and seek authority
from the Crown Prosecution Service to bring charges.
The investigation led to the recovery of forensic evidence, which
conclusively linked Jano to a bag left behind at another burglary in
Victoria Park. Inside the bag included war medals stolen during further
offences in the Durham Close area. Officers also recovered CCTV images to
connect him to a burglary in Flying Horse Lane and on 9 May he was arrested
again.
Jano, of Folkestone Road, Dover pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary
and two of theft. A further three offences were ordered by the court to lie
on file. On Wednesday 26 October, he was sentenced at Canterbury Crown
Court to three years’ imprisonment.
Detective Constable Martin Aird of Shepway CID said: ‘Burglary is a serious
crime that significantly affects the victims, whether they suffer a
break-in at their home or within a shed or a garage. Serial offenders such
as Jano have little concept of the impact their actions have on those they
target, who sometimes lose valuable and treasured possessions and who often
end up footing the bill to pay for any damage caused.
‘We remain absolutely determined to deter and arrest those who commit
burglary crime, but it is also so important to remember that many of these
offences are opportunistic and often preventable. Our message to residents
and business owners alike is to remain vigilant. Always double lock doors
and windows and deterrent devices like CCTV should be well-maintained, so
they can capture as clear images as possible.’