A prolific burglar has been sentenced to prison after targeting sheds and homes in Dover and stealing possessions including war medals

Miroslav Jano was convicted in connection with a string of offences, after

he was found by officers sleeping next to one of the crime scenes

surrounded by stolen items.

The 34-year-old was arrested on 4 April 2022, when police attending a

reported break-in at a flat in Durham Close discovered him asleep in a

communal area. At this stage of the investigation Jano was granted

conditional bail, as officers continued to build a case and seek authority

from the Crown Prosecution Service to bring charges.

The investigation led to the recovery of forensic evidence, which

conclusively linked Jano to a bag left behind at another burglary in

Victoria Park. Inside the bag included war medals stolen during further

offences in the Durham Close area. Officers also recovered CCTV images to

connect him to a burglary in Flying Horse Lane and on 9 May he was arrested

again.

Jano, of Folkestone Road, Dover pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary

and two of theft. A further three offences were ordered by the court to lie

on file. On Wednesday 26 October, he was sentenced at Canterbury Crown

Court to three years’ imprisonment.

Detective Constable Martin Aird of Shepway CID said: ‘Burglary is a serious

crime that significantly affects the victims, whether they suffer a

break-in at their home or within a shed or a garage. Serial offenders such

as Jano have little concept of the impact their actions have on those they

target, who sometimes lose valuable and treasured possessions and who often

end up footing the bill to pay for any damage caused.

‘We remain absolutely determined to deter and arrest those who commit

burglary crime, but it is also so important to remember that many of these

offences are opportunistic and often preventable. Our message to residents

and business owners alike is to remain vigilant. Always double lock doors

and windows and deterrent devices like CCTV should be well-maintained, so

they can capture as clear images as possible.’