A prolific burglar is starting a prison sentence following a Medway crime spree. Over a fortnight, Paul Freeman targeted victims, often overnight, in Rochester, Chatham and Gillingham

Just before midnight on 30 December 2022, Freeman gained access to a porch in City Way, Rochester but ran from the scene when he was disturbed by the resident.

On 8 January 2023, a man left his backpack in the porch of a house in Great Lines, Gillingham whilst parking his car. Freeman was walking past and took the opportunity to steal the property which contained several items, including a wallet and bank cards. The victim immediately searched the area and recovered the backpack after confronting Freeman, who had made his way to Sallyport Gardens. Freeman, however, had retained the victim’s bank cards and unsuccessfully tried to use four of them to buy a bottle of alcohol in a local shop.

In the early hours on 12 January, Freeman went to an address in Scott Terrace, Chatham. He tried to open the doors of parked cars before attempting to force open the front door at a house. He then left the scene swiftly on a bicycle. Local officers recognised Freeman in footage recovered from a number of doorbell cameras and CCTV at the shop. He was arrested on 19 January in Ordnance Terrace, Chatham.

Freeman, of no fixed address, was later charged with two burglaries, attempted burglary and fraud. He pleaded guilty and at Maidstone Crown Court on 22 March, the 39-year-old was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.

Detective Constable Kati Edge, of the Kent Crime Squad, said: ‘Freeman is an opportunist criminal who roams the streets of Medway during the hours of darkness seeking items to steal.

‘He has no regard for the impact his crimes may have on his victims and Medway residents can be reassured now that he is safely behind bars.’

