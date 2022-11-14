A prolific burglar who broke into Tunbridge Wells properties has been jailed

Between 11 April and 14 May 2022, residents in the town discovered their homes had been targeted while they were out and their valuables stolen.

During this period, Michael Maloney burgled addresses in Frant Road and Broadwater Down. He gained entry by forcing open doors or windows and went on to steal property including jewellery, watches and cash.

On 16 April, Maloney broke into a house in Station Hill, Wadhurst, East Sussex. He left some blood at the scene and crime scene investigators later recovered his DNA.

Maloney was arrested on suspicion of committing this burglary on 18 May.Officers also seized his mobile phone.

Kent Police detectives suspected Maloney was responsible for the offences in Tunbridge Wells and, following a complex investigation, were able to show he had driven to the town and been close to each of the houses when they were burgled. He was arrested on suspicion of these break-ins on 26 May.

Maloney, of Nettle Way, Minster-on-Sea, Sheerness was charged and pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court to conspiracy to commit burglary.

On Friday 11 November, the 42-year-old was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment. He also received a criminal behaviour order that prevents him entering the Tunbridge Wells area on his release from prison, for 10 years.

Detective Constable Celia King, of the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, said: ‘This prolific criminal targeted a number of properties over a short period of time and stole valuable items, some of which were of sentimental value and can never be replaced.

‘Breaking into someone’s home is a despicable thing to do and can leave victims feeling violated and unsafe. Maloney gave no thought to his victims and it is entirely appropriate that he is now serving a prison sentence.’