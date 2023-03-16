Thursday, March 16, 2023
A prolific burglar who targeted a house in Sutton Valence while on probation has been sent back to jail

by uknip247

On 11 August 2022, residents at a property on Sutton Valence Hill were at home when they heard a noise coming from one of the bedrooms.

They were confronted inside the premises by a shirtless Lee Cuthbert who was wearing flip-flops. He said he had knocked on the door a few times and was looking for work.

Cuthbert had entered the house holding a bottle of whisky and quickly gave his name and address to the victim before leaving.

Investigators from Maidstone CID confirmed the residents had not sought to employ anyone for work at their house. It was apparent Cuthbert had given his name in a hasty effort to sound plausible, when unexpectedly meeting the victims inside their own home.

Cuthbert, of The Harbour, Maidstone was arrested on 25 August and later charged with burglary.

The 44-year-old pleaded not guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and was convicted after a three-day trial. On Wednesday 15 March 2023, he was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Chris Welham, said: ‘This criminal failed to abide by the conditions of his probation licence and went on to burgle another house.

‘These prolific offenders target victims without a thought for the impact their crimes will have and they deserve some time in prison.’

