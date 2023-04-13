Thursday, April 13, 2023
Thursday, April 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A prolific criminal has been jailed after targeting properties in Swanley

A prolific criminal has been jailed after targeting properties in Swanley

by uknip247

Over two months, John Schock committed multiple overnight burglaries and thefts, until a local officer identified him from CCTV footage at some of the crime scenes.

On 20 October 2022, Schock forced open the front door of a house in Court Crescent, Swanley and stole cash and other items. At around the same time and in the same road, Schock broke into a further home and attempted to gain access to two other properties.

At one of the premises targeted, he stole a Vauxhall parked outside using the owner’s keys. The abandoned vehicle was later recovered and forensic examination later identified Schock’s DNA on the gear stick.

On the following day, Schock also burgled a house in Goldsel Road, Swanley and stole property including laptop computers.

Officers recognised Schock from CCTV footage at some of the premises and he was arrested on 27 October. Whilst in custody, he was taken to hospital for medical attention and caused damage to a light fitting whilst being treated.

Investigators were able to prove that Shock had attempted to burgle a house in Orpington, Greater London. He had also driven a stolen Peugeot from Orpington to Swanley, where he had stolen a quantity of meat from a supermarket.

Schock, of no fixed address, was later charged with three counts of burglary, three attempted burglaries, a vehicle theft, handling a stolen car, shoplifting, criminal damage and three counts of driving whilst disqualified.

He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Wednesday 12 April 2023, the 33-year-old was jailed for three years.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Celia King, said: ‘Schock invaded residents’ homes during the hours of darkness while some were asleep in the properties. This type of crime can have a significant impact on victims who no longer feel secure in their own homes.

‘Fortunately, Schock is known to local officers and once he was recognised on CCTV it was only a matter of time before he was tracked down and brought to justice.’

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

While the UK is experiencing a housing crisis, with many families struggling to find affordable housing, the issue of short-term vacation rentals has also...

North Korea launched a missile on Thursday morning, causing confusion in northern Japan, where an evacuation order was issued and then retracted within 30...

Three men have been charged with fraud offences as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a website which enabled criminals to subvert...

Ben Foakes will miss Surrey’s County Championship match against Hampshire due to a minor back injury

For the first time a new study has confirmed droughts across the world are developing more rapidly as a result of climate change

The recent controversy surrounding the White Hart Inn, a pub in Greys, Essex, has sparked a discussion about the appropriateness of displaying golliwog dolls...

Fantastic news for Harry Potter fans!

Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93, her family has announced

Eight serving and former Metropolitan Police officers were found guilty of gross misconduct after they shared offensive messages in a WhatsApp group

The car bomb attacks at Myanmar’s Yan Taing Aung pagoda on Thursday left a trail of death and destruction in their wake

Premier League football clubs have decided to end gambling sponsorships on the front of matchday shirts from the end of the 2025/26 season

Kent Police is appealing for information to help find a missing man from Maidstone who may have travelled to Canterbury

We and selected third parties use cookies or similar technologies for technical purposes and, with your consent, for other purposes. Denying consent may make related features unavailable. You can freely give, deny, or withdraw your consent at any time. Use the “Accept” button to consent. Accept Read More