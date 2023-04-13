A prolific criminal has been jailed after targeting properties in Swanley

Over two months, John Schock committed multiple overnight burglaries and thefts, until a local officer identified him from CCTV footage at some of the crime scenes.

On 20 October 2022, Schock forced open the front door of a house in Court Crescent, Swanley and stole cash and other items. At around the same time and in the same road, Schock broke into a further home and attempted to gain access to two other properties.

At one of the premises targeted, he stole a Vauxhall parked outside using the owner’s keys. The abandoned vehicle was later recovered and forensic examination later identified Schock’s DNA on the gear stick.

On the following day, Schock also burgled a house in Goldsel Road, Swanley and stole property including laptop computers.

Officers recognised Schock from CCTV footage at some of the premises and he was arrested on 27 October. Whilst in custody, he was taken to hospital for medical attention and caused damage to a light fitting whilst being treated.

Investigators were able to prove that Shock had attempted to burgle a house in Orpington, Greater London. He had also driven a stolen Peugeot from Orpington to Swanley, where he had stolen a quantity of meat from a supermarket.

Schock, of no fixed address, was later charged with three counts of burglary, three attempted burglaries, a vehicle theft, handling a stolen car, shoplifting, criminal damage and three counts of driving whilst disqualified.

He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Wednesday 12 April 2023, the 33-year-old was jailed for three years.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Celia King, said: ‘Schock invaded residents’ homes during the hours of darkness while some were asleep in the properties. This type of crime can have a significant impact on victims who no longer feel secure in their own homes.

‘Fortunately, Schock is known to local officers and once he was recognised on CCTV it was only a matter of time before he was tracked down and brought to justice.’