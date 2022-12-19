A prolific fraudster and burglar who targeted the elderly and vulnerable in Sussex and Surrey has been jailed

A prolific fraudster and burglar who targeted elderly and vulnerable members of the community has been sentenced to five years and three months in prison after pleading guilty to a number of offences.

Zac Mitchell, aged 27 from Addlestone, was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court after pleading guilty to four counts of residential burglary, three counts of fraud and two money laundering offences.

Mitchell was also issued with a 10-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO). The conditions of the CBO prohibit him from cold calling at any address and offering the occupant or owner building work. He is also prohibited from conducting any service at any address without a signed written contract between him or a company he is legally employed by and the owner/occupant. He must also not undertake any building work or property maintenance at any property without public liability insurance. The order will remain in place until 8 December 2032.

The investigation into Mitchell began in 2021, after reports of homes being burgled. Further investigations revealed that a number of vulnerable victims were also being charged for unnecessary building work to be carried out. Officers gathered evidence against Mitchell, and he was subsequently arrested and charged on 15 August 2022.

While the investigating team gathered evidence for the court case, Surrey Police’s Anti-Social Behaviour Unit began to build a file in order to apply for the CBO, which was also granted at sentencing.

One victim shared: “Immediately following this incident, I felt foolish and I was extremely upset that it had happened. I work as a lawyer and have prosecuted people for similar offending in the past, I should have realised I was being scammed as alarm bells were ringing for a number of reasons, but it all happened so fast, in a high-pressure situation. It made me feel vulnerable in a way I had naively thought applied to other people, not me.”

On sentencing, Judge Francesca Del Mese described the “appalling offences committed” and said it was, “hard to think of many things more despicable and cowardly than taking advantage of [the] elderly and vulnerable.” Adding that, “offences at people’s home[s] [are] some of the most pernicious and damaging.”

Of Mitchell, she added, “You are an established career criminal” who, “rather than go out and earn an honest living chose to take shortcuts.”

PC Andy McGill, from the Proactive Priority Crime Team, who investigated the case, said: “Mitchell’s repeat offending shows his complete lack of concern for his victims, many of whom were vulnerable. His actions were callous, and the effects of this will be felt by his victims long after Mitchell has served his sentence.

“I’m pleased that Mitchell will now spend time behind bars. I would like to thank the Anti-Social Behaviour Unit for their work in helping us to secure a CBO against Mitchell, which will help to protect the wider community.”