Between Friday 14 October and Monday 17 October 2022, Dougie Frankham repeatedly targeted a Co-op supermarket in Northumberland Road, where he stole alcohol, meat and other items.

At 8.10am on Wednesday 19 October, Frankham was arrested by officers from the Maidstone Victim Based Crime Team at his home address in Cambridge Crescent. He refused to comment during a police interview, but by 12.22pm had been charged with four counts of theft and four counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order. The 35-year-old was remanded in custody and at 2.20pm then appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty and was immediately jailed for eight months.

District commander for Maidstone, Chief Inspector Mark McLellan said: ‘Frankham had been the subject of a criminal behaviour order which prohibited him entering several shops he had previously targeted and stolen from. He repeatedly and flagrantly ignored the restrictions imposed by the order, stealing high value items to either consume or sell. Shoplifting is never a victimless crime, and we remain determined to protect our local businesses and bring criminals like Frankham before the courts and ensure they are held accountable for their actions.’

