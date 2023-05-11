A prolific shoplifter and aggressive beggar has been banned from entering or loitering near a number of shops and businesses

Leigham Myers admitted 16 shop thefts and six counts of begging when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court in January and was sentenced to 16 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months.

Officers from the Clifton neighbourhood policing team have now successfully applied for a criminal behaviour order (CBO) against the 34-year-old – to allow swift and robust action if he repeats his criminal behaviour.

Under the terms of the order, Myers, of Wilkins Gardens, is now banned from going near McDonald’s, KFC and Tesco, in Clifton Lane, Clifton.

He has also been ordered to stay away from Clifton Triangle retail park and shops in Southchurch Drive.

Police Constable Ben Hemstock, from the Clifton neighbourhood policing team, said: “Myers has been repeatedly warned about his behaviour in the Clifton area.

“His actions impact on residents and businesses and in some cases his behaviour has been aggressive in nature.

“The CBO gives us the power of arrest if Myers breaches this order and will hopefully serve as a deterrent to him and give residents and businesses some respite.

“In many cases where he has been begging, he has approached cars in the drive-thru at McDonald’s. Some customers have felt intimidated by this as they have not been able to move away from him while queuing in the drive-thru.

“We will not tolerate this sort of behaviour and will take action against offenders where required.”

The order, granted at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 5 May, covers a period of five years and will allow police to arrest Myers and put him before the courts for any breach.

Inspector Steve Dalby, district commander for City South, said: “The granting of this order has taken a lot of hard work from the local neighbourhood policing team and Nottingham City Council’s community protection team.

“I’d like to thank PC Hemstock and other members of the team for their painstaking efforts, which I’m hoping will make these areas of Clifton safer and more pleasant places for people to live, work and shop in.”