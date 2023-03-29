A prolific thief has been jailed a day after he was arrested for breaching a court order which banned him from entering shops in Maidstone

Patrols tackling shoplifting in the town centre detained Dougie Frankham after he ignored restrictions put in place to protect businesses, following previous convictions related to thefts and disorderly behaviour.

Kent Police was called at 1.30pm on Tuesday 28 March 2023, after Frankham entered a prohibited premises in Week Street where he stole clothing. He was seen shortly after attempting to steal food from a bakery in King Street. Within five minutes, Frankham was located and arrested by a uniformed officer from the Maidstone Community Safety Unit. A stolen tracksuit was recovered and he was taken into custody.

Frankham, 36, of Cambridge Crescent, Maidstone was charged with two counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order, theft and a public order offence. He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 29 March and after pleading guilty was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment.