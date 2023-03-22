A prolific thief who stole countless items – including a child’s potty – during a late-night crime spree has been jailed

Jamie Marriott broke into several cars in Darlington in the space of 24 hours in November last year, stealing a rucksack containing a child’s potty and wet wipes from a Kia Picanto in one incident, and the ignition box from a Kia Sportage in another.

In another incident, he stole a Renault Megane from a house on Cardinal Gardens that was later found abandoned on Albert Road after being set on fire.

The 33-year-old also tried unsuccessfully to break into multiple other vehicles but left empty-handed as the vehicles had been locked by their owners.

Officers quickly identified Marriott as being responsible for the offences and arrested him less than 48 hours later.

Marriott, of Westbrook, Darlington, was charged with several offences, including driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, eight counts of vehicle interference and three counts of theft, which he admitted.

He appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Friday (March 17) where he was jailed for 13 months.

Detective Sergeant Liam Robertson, from Darlington CID, said: “Marriott is a prolific offender who has brought misery to residents in Darlington, and his offending will not be tolerated.

“Thanks to the combined efforts of our local response officers and detectives, Marriott was quickly identified, arrested, and charged.

“I am pleased that he has been sentenced to time in prison which will give residents some respite from his offending.”