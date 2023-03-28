Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A protected bird of prey was shot near Grantown-on-Spey, prompting police to issue an appeal for information

A protected bird of prey was shot near Grantown-on-Spey, prompting police to issue an appeal for information

by uknip247

Officers received a report of a red kite being shot on the Lochindorb Estate in Grantown-on-Spey around 11.15 a.m. on Monday, 27 March. It was rescued with the help of the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA), but it had to be euthanized because its injuries were irreversible. “The red kite is a protected species, and it is illegal to kill them under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981,” said Community Police Inspector Craig Johnstone. I’m asking anyone in the community who might be able to assist us with our inquiries to please come forward. If you were out walking on Monday, please let us know if you saw anything. ” Please contact us if you saw any quad bikes or off-road vehicles in the area, as even the smallest piece of information could help with our investigation.” Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1760 of Monday, 27 March, or to call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been charged after a number of refuse collectors were assaulted in Stoke-on-Trent

A man wanted on suspicion of murder who fled the UK has been arrested for drug offences in South America

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old from the Wakefield area

Can you help Police find the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop at the scene of a Whitby collision in which a...

Two men from Workington were sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court today after admitting grievous bodily harm with intent following a vicious, targeted attack on...

Protests across France continue, with demonstrators gathering in multiple cities to oppose President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement reform

A sexual predator who raped his victim at least 24 times has been jailed for 17 years

The British government has decided to donate 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in order to help them fight the Russian invasion

Can you help the Police to find missing Celia Vosper, 77, from the Isle of Wight?

The Prime Minister has today made three re-appointments and one new appointment to his Trade Envoy programme

A man is facing a life sentence for the murder of Madison Wright in Pitsea

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Worthing

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More