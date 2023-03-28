A protected bird of prey was shot near Grantown-on-Spey, prompting police to issue an appeal for information

Officers received a report of a red kite being shot on the Lochindorb Estate in Grantown-on-Spey around 11.15 a.m. on Monday, 27 March. It was rescued with the help of the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA), but it had to be euthanized because its injuries were irreversible. “The red kite is a protected species, and it is illegal to kill them under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981,” said Community Police Inspector Craig Johnstone. I’m asking anyone in the community who might be able to assist us with our inquiries to please come forward. If you were out walking on Monday, please let us know if you saw anything. ” Please contact us if you saw any quad bikes or off-road vehicles in the area, as even the smallest piece of information could help with our investigation.” Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1760 of Monday, 27 March, or to call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.