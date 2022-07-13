Parts of the sub-basement and basement were damaged by the fire.

Station Commander Keith McDermott, who was present at the time, stated:

“The fire damaged a pub in Trafalgar Square’s sub-basement and basement.”

“Due to the arduous, difficult, and hot conditions inside the basement, we increased the number of fire engines and firefighters on the scene.”

“Before the Brigade arrived, approximately 150 people evacuated the pub and surrounding businesses.” There have been no reported injuries.

We asked people to avoid the area if possible due to heavy traffic disruption.”

The Fire Brigade was called at 5.49 p.m., and the fire was out by 10 p.m. Soho and surrounding stations.