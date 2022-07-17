Officers searching for a missing woman in the Dorchester area are asking the public for assistance in finding her.

Rebecca McDermott, 36, was last seen at a Charlton Down address around 12.30am on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

She stands five feet two inches tall, has a larger build, and dark purple hair. She was thought to be wearing green slacks.

“We are concerned for Rebecca’s welfare, and we want to find her as soon as possible to ensure she is safe,” said Dorset Police Inspector Mark Holmes.

“We are conducting searches in the area, and I would ask anyone with information about Rebecca’s whereabouts or who sees a woman matching the description to please contact us.”

“I’d also like to make a direct request to Rebecca if she sees this: please contact us or your family and let us know where you are, as we all just want to make sure you’re OK.”

Anyone with information about Rebecca’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police via www.dorset.police.uk/contact, email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or phone 101, quoting incident number 17:93.