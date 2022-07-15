Officers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage girl from Bournemouth.

Kiara Millward, 13, was last seen in the Southbourne area around 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Kiara is described as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, slim, and with long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black skirt, a black top, pink fluffy sliders, and a large black handbag.

“We are concerned for Kiara’s welfare due to her young age and the passage of time since she was last seen,” said Dorset Police Inspector Jon Wasey.

“Finally, if you see this appeal Kiara, please contact us or your family as we all just want to make sure you’re OK,” says the appeal’s author.

Anyone with information about Kiara’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police via www.dorset.police.uk/contact, email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or phone 101, quoting occurrence number 55220112638.