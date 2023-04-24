Monday, April 24, 2023
A puppy that was taken from a girl while she was swinging in her garden has been found, according to authorities

The four-month-old Dachshund named Dotty was stolen at 6.50pm on Saturday on Moor Road, Orrell, according to Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

The individual then fled in an unknown direction, according to a Facebook post from the force’s Wigan West unit.

GMP, on the other hand, wrote in a Sunday night update that “we are happy to confirm” that Dotty “has now been located.”

The police did not elaborate on Dotty’s condition or how she was discovered.

Dotty was described as “still very young” when cops sought information after the dog went missing.

Police stated that the dog was “still very young” in the image caption.
The robber, who was described as being of mixed race and wearing a black pullover with the word “security” on the front, was thought to be in his 30s.

