The white Citroen Berlingo van activated a camera on the A3 at #Hindhead which resulted in a pursuit, with the vehicle finally pulling over in Roke Lane, #Witley.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, failing to stop, driving while disqualified and going equipped for theft.
Further enquiries revealed the van had been stolen from #Liss in #Hampshire and that the suspect is also wanted for failing to appear in relation to numerous offences across #Hampshire, #Thames Valley and #Sussex. He has been remanded in custody pending further enquiries