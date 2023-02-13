Officers have released CCTV images of two women after a pensioner was targeted by suspected thieves in #Maidstone

At around 4.50pm on 24 January 2023, a quantity of cash in an envelope was taken from the victim’s handbag as she was paying for parking in The Mall.

PC Jason Hill said: ‘We have been investigating this incident and are now able to release CCTV images two people who may be able to assist our enquiries.

‘While these offences are not common in this town, I would remind shoppers to be careful when out and about to avoid becoming victim to opportunist thieves.’

Never leave handbags unattended on top of prams, shopping trolleys, wheelchairs or mobility scooters.

Always keep them zipped up and where you can see them.

Do not carry large amounts of cash and, if you have one, a purse chain can be an effective measure against thieves.

Anyone who recognises the women in the images or has information that may assist should contact 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/16122/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form on their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org