Tim Gough, 55, died of a suspected heart attack while hosting GenX Radio’s breakfast show in Lackford, Suffolk.

He grew up in Suffolk and began his broadcasting career in 1986 at Ipswich’s Radio Orwell.

His death left GenX “shocked and devastated beyond words.”

“To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly,” said James Hazell, managing director of GenX Radio. “The news has broken our hearts.” I know his family is overwhelmed by the hundreds of loving messages they have received and have requested privacy during this difficult time.”

He went on to say that Mr Gough had come out of retirement to host the station’s breakfast show for the first time in a decade.

His mother, brother, sister, and son survive the broadcaster, whom GenX described as “hugely experienced and highly talented.”

