A RAPIST who attacked a teenage schoolgirl has been jailed

James Eastwood, who was 16 at the time, raped the teenager after meeting her in an alleyway near a supermarket in Bamber Bridge in June 2019.

While on bail he then went on to sexually assault two other teenage girls in May last year.

Eastwood, now 20, formerly of Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge, was jailed for eight years with an extended licence of eight years. He was also given a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order, a lifetime restraining order and will be on the sex offenders’ register for life. He was classed as a dangerous offender.

He was also sentenced for possession of indecent images of children found on his phone.

The judge, who praised the quality of the police investigation, had to sentence Eastwood as if he were a juvenile given the delay in the case reaching court because of the Covid pandemic.

Det Con Laura Thornley, of the south rape team, said: “Eastwood is a dangerous sexual predator and I welcome the sentence. I would like to praise the victims in this case for having the courage to go through the court process and to see their attacker imprisoned.

“I hope that this sentence gives others the confidence to come forward and report rape and sexual abuse offences to us confident in the knowledge that we will investigate with sensitivity, tenacity and professionalism and that we will do all we can to get justice for victims and put offenders behind bars.”