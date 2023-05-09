Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Tuesday, May 9, 2023

A rapist who attacked a woman following a night out has been jailed

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, the victim awoke to find Matthew Grant Wilkinson, who goes by the name of Grant, raping her.

The offence happened in Leyland.

Wilkinson, 29, of Grasmere Grove, Whittle-le-Woods, was arrested later the same morning and subsequently charged with rape.

Wilkinson pleaded guilty at a pre-trial hearing to rape of a female aged over 16 and sexual assault by penetration. 

On Friday (May 5) he was jailed for 58 months, given a restraining order, and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register.

DC 3553 Draycott, of the South Rape Investigation Team, said: “Wilkinson committed this offence at a time when he knew the victim was extremely vulnerable and unable to say no.

“This offence has had a profound and ongoing impact on the victim. She is receiving support from an independent sexual violence advocate.

“I would like to praise the victim for the tremendous bravery she has shown.

“I would encourage anybody who has been the victim of a sexual offence to contact the Police who will provide specialist support.”

