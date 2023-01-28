A rapist who attacked a woman in broad daylight in Birmingham has been convicted

Saturday, January 28, 2023
by uknip247

Mustafa Hakim was found guilty of rape this week at Birmingham Crown Court.
On the morning of July 28, 2017, Hakim, 30, of Quinton, approached a woman from behind.
Hakim approached her as she walked along the Bourne Brook walkway in Selly Oak to catch a bus to work.
Hakim raped the woman after assaulting her and dragging her to a nearby wooded area.
The attack was only stopped when the woman managed to call for help, prompting Hakim to stop the attack and steal her phone.
Following the attack, officers worked around the clock to collect DNA evidence and CCTV footage of Hakim riding his bicycle in the area.
Despite strong evidence of his involvement in the case, Hakim denied any involvement when officers interviewed him.
“This was a truly shocking incident where a young woman was attacked in broad daylight,” said DI Scott Shaw of the West Midlands Police Public Protection Unit.
All women and girls should feel safe in public, and West Midlands Police investigated this case thoroughly.
“We take these offences very seriously and work hard to keep dangerous people off the streets, such as Hakim.”
The entire investigation team’s thoughts are with the victim, who bravely testified at trial and was instrumental in bringing Hakim to justice.”
Hakim, of Rickyard Piece in Birmingham, was found guilty on January 26th and will be sentenced on April 5th.

