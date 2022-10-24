James Ford, a Hertfordshire police officer, was sentenced on Friday for a “horrific catalogue of serious sexual offending” against a girl.

During his vetting, the police said they discovered several inappropriate Facebook “likes,” but Ford said they “did not reflect his adult lifestyle.”

It has now stated that a “full review” of how he became an officer will take place.

Ford, 31, of Bishop’s Stortford, was sentenced to 18 years and three months in prison after a jury found him guilty of ten sexual assaults on the same girl.

He was also found guilty of an act tending and intended to pervert the course of public justice in that he “deliberately wiped his phone” by performing a factory reset.

Ford joined Hertfordshire Police in 2019 as a uniformed response officer in the county’s east.

Mr Justice Bryan, his sentencing judge, stated that Ford’s “appalling course of sexual offending pretty much spans the entire time you have been a serving police officer.”

According to Hertfordshire Police, “there were several ‘likes’ that were inappropriate” during Ford’s vetting process.

“Ford confirmed the ‘likes’ were from his youth, when he had a much darker sense of humour, and did not reflect his adult lifestyle,” according to police.

“Refusing vetting at that time would have been disproportionate because there were no other issues to be concerned about.” “This decision was reviewed and approved. Vetting frequently discovers that people who had Facebook or other social media accounts as teenagers need to be reviewed and edited when they become adults.

“In this pattern, James Ford’s explanation was reasonable and credible, and his account fit.”

Ford is facing a fast-track misconduct investigation, and the force has stated that “there will be a full review of the process he went through to become a police constable with Hertfordshire Constabulary.”

“This is to identify any future learning opportunities and how we can improve our current practises,” the police statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT