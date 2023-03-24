Friday, March 24, 2023
A rave for over 400 people has been allowed to take place, despite police concerns that “gangs” in the area might assault attendees

Greenwich Council has approved plans for a 430-person event in a Charlton underground bunker.

The Rave in the Park event is set to begin at 10 p.m. on April 29 and end at 5.30 a.m. the following day.

Mr Andy Mills, who has previously held five events at the car park next to the venue, submitted the application.

Over 30 complaints were received for the previous events, including from Newham residents living across the river. As a result, the applicant received a warning letter.

Mr Mills claimed at a licencing meeting for Greenwich Council on March 8 that the complaints from Newham residents were confirmed to be about another venue.

He also stated that a Greenwich Council officer believed complaints from locals during another event were directed incorrectly at Rave in the Park.

“There have been a lot of complaints and stuff like that,” the applicant said, “but none of them have ever been proven to be myself.”

“I have a strong background in noise, sound, and production.

“I build music festivals and other events, and I do everything I can to ensure that they run smoothly and without incident.”

Darryl Crossman, a licencing agent, stated that PC Bobb had not provided any figures to demonstrate the high crime rate in the area.

“Woolwich Riverside has previously had the highest recorded crime within the borough of Greenwich, and there are concerns that the attendees may find themselves falling foul of gangs or crime in the area, exposing themselves to assaults or muggings,” said PC Bobb.

Darryl Crossman, a police constable, stated that PC Bobb had not provided any figures to demonstrate the high crime rate in the area.

“Mr Mills has successfully held several events there, so we must give him credit for those,” said PC Crossman. In light of the residents’ complaints, he decided to hold the [upcoming] event at Bunker 51, which obviously incurs additional costs, but the idea is that the sound will be restricted and that noise will be completely limited to attract zero complaints from residents.”

In his application, Mr Mills stated that there will be signs at the event reminding patrons to be considerate of their neighbours, as well as stewards and security directing people out once the event has concluded.

On March 15, Greenwich Council announced that the licencing subcommittee had approved Mr Mills’ request to hold the Rave in the Park event on April 29.

