A reality TV contestant has been found guilty of disclosing a private sexual film after a video of him having sex with a woman was published on OnlyFans

After a video of him having sex with a woman was published on OnlyFans, a reality TV contestant was found guilty of disclosing a private sexual film.

Stephen Bear, 32, posted a CCTV video of himself and Georgia Harrison, 27, selling it for cash.

Bear, of Loughton, Essex, denied voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.

The Celebrity Big Brother 2016 winner was found guilty on all counts.

On both counts of disclosing private sexual photos and films with the intent to cause distress, the jury returned unanimous verdicts. On the count of voyeurism, it returned a majority verdict of 10 to 2.

The trial heard that Bear and Ms Harrison were captured on CCTV in his garden in August 2020.

Ms Harrison, who has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island, and Olivia Meets Her Match, stated that she had no idea they were filming.

According to prosecutor Jacqueline Carey KC, when Bear showed her the footage, she told him “never to send” it to anyone and “made it clear how upset she would be if he did.”

Ms Harrison, who has waived her right to remain anonymous, also stated that she saw Bear send the video to someone on WhatsApp and later learned that it was circulating online.

Ms Carey stated that the defendant “either uploaded it himself or had it uploaded to OnlyFans and profited financially.”

Bear told jurors that he deleted the video in August 2020 and did not send it to anyone else.

Ms Harrison stated in a statement that the last two years have been “absolutely hell.”

“Bear’s behaviour was completely unacceptable, and those who choose to commit such crimes should and will be prosecuted,” she said. “I hope my standing up gives other men and women who have fallen victim to revenge porn the courage to seek justice, and most importantly, show them that they have nothing to be ashamed of.”

I’ve felt ashamed, hurt, violated, and even broken at times, but today I stand here feeling empowered, grateful, and a strong sense of unity with everyone who has reached out to help me throughout this ordeal.”

Bear has been released on bail until January 31 and will return to the same court for sentencing after a report on him has been prepared.