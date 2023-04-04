A recent avalanche in India’s northeastern state of Sikkim has left at least six killed, and 30 others injured while dozens of people are still trapped under the snow

All of the deceased individuals were tourists who were in the Himalayan state to witness its beauty.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Gangtok, which is the capital city of Sikkim. The avalanche occurred on the road to Changu Lake, which is a major tourist destination. Tenzing Loden, a police official, confirmed the incident and stated that at least 70 people are feared to be trapped under the snow.

The Nathu La pass is located on the border with China and is a significant tourist attraction in the region due to its beauty and accessibility. The area is vulnerable to avalanches, given the Himalayan region’s ecological sensitivity and severe global warming effects. It is challenging to predict when an avalanche could occur, which makes it a dangerous place for tourists.

According to the Press Trust of India news agency, the survivors were rescued from the snow and taken to hospitals for treatment. However, it is still unclear how many people might still be trapped, and rescue officials are working tirelessly to find and save them. The situation is grave, and every minute counts.

India’s tourism industry is a significant contributor to its economy, and Sikkim is a popular tourist destination, known as the “Land of Mystic Splendour”. It is located below Mount Khangchendzonga, which is the world’s third highest mountain. The state is rich in biodiversity and culture, which attracts thousands of visitors each year.