A relentless Sunderland burglar is finally behind bars in time for Christmas after being convicted of a crime spree spanning over two years

Luck soon ran out for prolific nuisance Dylan Newall who was jailed after being identified by police at the centre of a string of offences taking place between 2020 and 2022.

Newall, 27, caught the attention of officers back in September 2020, when they were alerted to a burglary on Burnside Avenue in Houghton-le-Spring where a number of high-value electronics worth £1,500 had been stolen.

An investigation was launched, and shameless Newall was captured on CCTV footage just hours later attempting to sell a stolen games console and games in a Washington shop.

Then in March 2021, Newall was found to be involved in a report of affray with another man on Shields Place, with the victim hailing down nearby officers in a bid to get away from him.

And Newall’s criminality didn’t stop there – after he was found again to be involved in affray during August while in the company of two men with machetes near to a service station in Houghton-le-Spring.

The series of offending came to a close in May 2022 when a transit van and tools were reported to police as being stolen outside of a home on Caernarvon Drive.

The stolen van was then identified on CCTV at a Chinese takeaway on Windsor Terrace where the door was kicked in and cash was stolen. And when Newall drove the van to The Cherry Tree Pub in Washington, he was swiftly greeted by officers who arrested him at the scene.

Newall, of Grindon Lane, Sunderland, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court last month, on November 30, where he pleaded guilty to a string of offences including burglary, fraud, affray, non-dwelling burglary, handling stolen goods, and driving without insurance or a licence.

On Tuesday, December 13, he appeared before the same court via video link from HMP Durham where he was sentenced to 50 months in prison.

Police Constable Louise Edwards, of Northumbria Police, said: “Newall is a prolific offender across Wearside – and I am pleased to see that he has finally been locked up and his crime spree put to an end.

“Burglary and theft are invasive crimes, and we are committed to delivering robust action and effective justice against any offenders detected in our region.

“Newall can now spend some time reflecting on his shameless actions this festive period and beyond, thinking about all of the people in our communities that he has affected along the way.

“We would also ask the wider public, including businesses, to continue to work with us to help reduce the impact burglary can have by ensuring doors, windows and properties are kept secure and valuables out of view.”

Want to stay up to date on the latest news in your area? Sign up to Northumbria Connected online.