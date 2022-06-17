A human skull was discovered in a remote farmland area near Louth.

A forensic tent is protecting the scene at the duck pond near Pear Tree Lane in Fulstow, which has been cordoned off by Lincolnshire Police. Officers are also stationed at the scene where investigators are examining the location where the remains were discovered.

“The police were here at first light,” a woman who lives on a nearby farm said. It was around 4 a.m. Someone discovered a human skull. It comes as a surprise.

“Everyone is wondering who it could be and how long they’ve been there. It’s heartbreaking because it’s someone’s brother or sister, or possibly a parent. It has teeth, according to the guy who discovered it, but no one knows how long it has been there.”

The woman stated that she was unaware of any other body parts discovered at the scene. “You don’t expect anything like this to happen next to you,” another nearby resident said. We’re all intrigued. This morning, more investigators arrived, and there is more activity at the scene.”

“The ditches are usually full of water,” the resident added. However, when it gets hot, as it is today, they can dry up.”

Investigators will search the area for any possible connections to people on the Missing Persons List. Pathologists will also try to match it with DNA lists kept by the National Crime Agency of people who have gone missing.

Today, the field where the remains were discovered runs alongside the former Grimsby-Louth railway line. Lincolnshire Wolds Railway enthusiasts hope to extend the line north towards Fulstow along the former track.

“Police officers and forensics are at the duck pond in Pear Tree Lane, Fulstow, following a report of a human skull being found by a member of the public,” said a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police.

“At around 12.37 p.m. on Thursday, a member of the public called our force control room and reported that the bone was in the pond.”

“We believe this is a human skull, but this will be determined by a thorough forensic examination of the skull, which could take several weeks.” The area has been cordoned off, and we expect to remain in the area over the weekend and into Monday to conduct a thorough search.”