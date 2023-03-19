Sunday, March 19, 2023
Sunday, March 19, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A renewed appeal has been made for help tracing Faith Marley who remains missing from the Leith area of Edinburgh

A renewed appeal has been made for help tracing Faith Marley who remains missing from the Leith area of Edinburgh

by uknip247

Enquiries have now established that the 15-year-old arrived travelled from Edinburgh on a Citylink number 900 bus which arrived at Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow shortly after 11.05am on Wednesday, 15 March.

She is then seen on CCTV meeting a man shortly after 11.20am and leaving the bus station in the direction of North Hannover Street.

She is described as around 5ft 7ins, of medium build and has dark blonde shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black hooded top, leggings and black and white high top converse shoes.

The man she was seen in the company of is described as white, with dark hair and aged approximately 20 – 30 years. He was wearing a grey jumper, black trousers or bottoms and black footwear. He was pulling a white or silver case or box with a blue bag on top of the handle and carrying a dark coloured backpack.

Chief Inspector Cath Thorburn said: “This sighting in Glasgow is now the most recent confirmed sighting of Faith. While nothing from our enquiries suggest she has come to any harm, she has not now been seen since Wednesday morning and we remain very concerned for her.

“We would urge anyone who believes they may have seen or heard from Faith at any time since Wednesday to get in touch urgently.

“We are working to identify the man seen in her company leaving Buchanan Bus Station as he may have information which could help. If you know who he is or if you recognise yourself please come forward.

“If you can help, please call us immediately on 101, quoting reference number 0385 of Wednesday, 15 March, 2023.”

Like

Comment

Share

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A new free app that turns smartphones into dashcams may soon be advanced enough to catch other drivers speeding

EastEnders’ Stacey Slater tipped for big new storyline as she creates an OnlyFans account

Have you seen Ben, 35, from Emersons Green?

Can you help Police find John, 81, who is missing from Oxford?

Following the discovery and our previous first reported article of the Grey Nurse Shark being discovered on Lepe Beach, we called upon the experts...

Fatal collision involving car and mobility scooter in Northallerton

A mother whose son was killed in a hit-and-run in Orpington by an unlicensed elderly driver is attempting a skydive to raise funds for...

Sir Stephen House has denied the allegations and termed the phrase “regretful sex” as abhorrent

The United Kingdom’s Interior Minister Suella Braverman’s upcoming visit to Rwanda has raised concerns among human rights groups and opposition parties

The annual Comic Relief fundraiser has once again succeeded in raising a significant amount of money for charity

Detectives have charged a man over the murder of Akeem Francis-Kerr in Walsall town centre last weekend

Police are appealing for help to locate a man who has failed to return to Hollesley Bay Prison

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More