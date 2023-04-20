Thursday, April 20, 2023
Thursday, April 20, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A repeat shoplifter who attacked a restaurant worker in Canterbury has been jailed and barred from the city centre on his release

A repeat shoplifter who attacked a restaurant worker in Canterbury has been jailed and barred from the city centre on his release

by uknip247

Officers from the city’s Community Safety Unit and Victim Based Crime Team built a case against Kieron Carter following a series of incidents.

The 29-year-old, of no fixed address, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 19 April 2023 and admitted racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 12 counts of theft.

He was jailed for a year and a Criminal Behaviour Order was imposed prohibiting him from entering the city centre for two years.

A restraining order was also imposed preventing him from going into Tesco Express in New Dover Road for two years.

The theft offences relate to repeat incidents of shoplifting from the supermarket between July and September 2022.

On 25 July 2022, Carter refused to leave the outside seating area of a restaurant in the city, despite not having ordered anything.

When a member of staff asked him to move on, he made racist comments and attempted to headbutt the victim, before slapping him.

Inspector Paul Stoner, of Canterbury’s Community Safety Unit, said: ‘My officers are determined to protect Canterbury’s businesses and their staff from repeat offenders like Carter.

‘I hope the jail term imposed following this investigation, and the court orders we were granted, give traders some peace of mind.

‘We will continue working to bring offenders of this kind to justice and take robust action whenever appropriate.’

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a shed fire which had spread to a neighbouring fence in Queensway, in Lydd,...

A 15-year-old boy from Devizes has been sentenced to six months in secure accommodation after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent

Three men have been promptly arrested following a report of an assault in Tunbridge Wells town centre

A man responsible for running a multi-million-pound fraud website has pleaded guilty in the Met’s largest-ever fraud investigation

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car this morning

Two men have been arrested after an attempt was made to steal metal from a business in Canterbury

Paul Lincoln appointed as the Ministry of Defence’s Second Permanent Secretary

A man who murdered a stranger claiming he was acting in self-defence has been convicted

Police are appealing for any information which could help track down a woman who tried to pull a two-year-old boy from his mum’s arm

A man has been jailed following a retrial in connection with the death of Paul Mason

Police have released an image of a man they’re working to trace after a girl was sexually assaulted in Sutton

Two men have been charged with behaviour likely to stir up racial hatred following a demonstration where they allegedly chanted references to the 6th-century...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.