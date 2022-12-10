A retired police officer who started sexual relationships with members of a deceased’s family has been jailed

Ian Mynott, a retired Kent Police officer who was 42 at the time had been appointed as a Family Liaison Officer to the family in 2001 following a death in a road traffic collision. It was soon after, he began the relationship with the deceased’s relative who was 21 at the time.

Evidence submitted by the victim in the form of emails and diaries documented the events at the time they were happening.

They showed Mynott, who was married at the time, making arrangements to meet the victim in private, and asking her to lie about their relationship. There was also evidence of control and abuse directed towards the victim.

Following the inquest into the deceased’s death, when police contact is usually ended Mynott continued to see the victim on the pretence it was for work purposes.

The victim ended the relationship in 2003 and after she found out Mynott had also had a relationship with another family member, she reported it to police in 2018.

Mynott, now 64, who retired from the force in 2007 was arrested at his home in Cheshire in March 2019 and later charged.

Mynott, from Henley Road, Chester, in Cheshire appeared at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 6 September 2022 where he pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office.

At Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 9 December 2022, Mynott was jailed for 21 months.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Talboys said: ‘The overwhelming evidence presented showed Mynott abused his position by forming sexual relationships with vulnerable, grieving victims.

‘The public rightly expects the highest standards of professionalism from police officers and staff and the vast majority of Kent Police officers serve with the utmost integrity.

‘We will always take action whenever potential wrongdoing within the force is reported to us and I hope this reassures the public that Kent Police takes a robust stance, regardless of their occupation or when the offence occurred.’