ADVERTISEMENT

During the evening of 26 February 2022, a man was standing next to a cash machine in the High Street when he was approached by a group of men, including Ghandi Mallak.

The victim, who was in his 20s, was threatened with a knife and pushed against the ATM while the group searched his pockets. They then stole his phone and bank cards before walking away from the scene.

During the incident, a public spirited member of the public who tried to intervene was assaulted by Mallak. He suffered grazing and bruises to his face.

The victim of the robbery reported the incident and officers immediately went to the area to search for the suspects. Whilst there, CCTV operators directed them to two men who were present in the High Street.

One of the men, Mallak, was searched and the constables seized 17 wraps of class A drugs in his sock. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Mallak, of no fixed address, was later charged with robbery, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of heroin with intent to supply and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Monday 17 October, the 22-year-old was jailed for six years and six months. This included a sentence for being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine in Sussex, during September 2021.

PC Vicki Hartland, of North Division CID, said: ‘This criminal was part of a gang that brazenly robbed a young man in a busy shopping area. Mallak arrogantly walked from the scene but was swiftly detained by patrols who were guided to his location by alert CCTV operators.

‘We are committed to keeping our town centres safe and those who seek to bring violence to the streets can expect to be pursued and brought to justice.’