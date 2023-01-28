A robber who brutally assaulted an 81-year-old man in his own home has been sentenced to prison.

Jamie Wightman, 25, dragged his victim out of bed after breaking in through his bedroom window on Mansfield’s Bellamy Road.

He then assaulted him repeatedly while demanding money and valuables.

On the morning of Saturday, May 21, 2022, Wightman fled the scene with the man’s wallet and cell phone.

His victim was taken to the hospital with a fractured eye socket, a fractured spine, and a stab wound to the leg.

Wightman, who was identified by fingerprints and CCTV, was arrested the same day and answered ‘no comment’ to all of the officers’ questions.

He eventually pleaded guilty to robbery.

Wightman, of Bamford Drive, Mansfield, was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison today (Friday) at Nottingham Crown Court. He will serve at least two-thirds of his sentence and an additional five years on probation.

“This was an incident that shocked and appalled the local community,” said Detective Constable Bethany Sumner of Nottinghamshire Police.

“As a cop, I’ve worked on a lot of cases, but this was without a doubt one of the worst.

“Wightman chose not only to burgle an elderly man, but also to subject him to a sustained and wholly unnecessary attack.

“Unsurprisingly, what happened that day had a profound emotional impact on the victim. I hope today’s sentence brings him and his family some solace as they deal with what happened.”