Sunday, January 22, 2023
Sunday, January 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Robber Who Targeted An Elderly Man In Broad Daylight Has Been Sentenced To Prison
Home BREAKING A robber who targeted an elderly man in broad daylight has been sentenced to prison

A robber who targeted an elderly man in broad daylight has been sentenced to prison

by uknip247

John Ward, 41, struck in Bilborough’s Bracebridge Drive shortly after his 78-year-old victim withdrew a substantial sum of money from a cash machine.

Ward got out of a car, nonchalantly went towards him, and yanked his wallet from his hands on the morning of May 31, 2022.

He then drove away from the site in the same automobile.

Officers quickly tracked down the Vauxhall Corsa and arrested its three occupants after receiving a partial number plate description from a member of the public.

Inside was discovered the victim’s wallet.

Distant CCTV footage of the crime also showed the then-unidentified thief dressed in what appeared to be Ward’s attire.

Ward, of Victoria Street in Ironville, originally refused to answer detectives’ questions before pleading guilty to robbery.

He was sentenced to two years and 11 months in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.

“This was a nasty and cowardly attack on an elderly victim,” said Detective Constable Dionne Love of Nottinghamshire Police.

“That day, Ward spotted an opportunity and pounced on a man he perceived as an easy target.

“Unsurprisingly, this occurrence had a profound impact on the victim, who was already suffering from serious health issues.

“Ward showed absolutely no regard for his victim’s wellbeing and could easily have caused him a major damage.

“I am delighted he has finally been held to account for his conduct and would also like to thank the fast thinking member of the public who memorised information of the automobile number plate.

“Even though these data were not entirely correct, we had enough information to swiftly identify a suspect vehicle and pull it over with Ward and the stolen wallet still inside.

“Thanks to Ward’s quick thinking, he is now serving a well-deserved prison sentence, and we have justice for our victim.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Two dead as horror crash brings M40 motorway to a grinding halt

Five men have been sentenced to prison for running organised drug supply...

After a teenager was knocked unconscious on New Year’s Day, police released...

Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision in Margate

300 people crossing the English Channel in eight small boats picked up...

Business Secretary warns energy suppliers to end the mistreatment of customers 

A man previously sentenced to almost 20 years for a string of...

The eight dogs seized after a woman in her twenties was mauled...

Two men, one of whom is a port worker, have been arrested...

Met forensic scientists’ advanced DNA capture techniques have been credited with the...

Outline Productions is partnering with Italian beer brand Birrificio Angelo Poretti to...

A self-described “gun nut” who built his own powerful firearms from scratch...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More