A robber who threatened a woman when she found him in her Chatham home has been jailed

On 24 July 2021, Harry Garratty broke into a house in Carlton Avenue and completed an untidy search whilst looking for items to steal.

The resident returned home and met him as he was walking down the stairs holding a crowbar.

He threatened the victim and she handed over her handbag and cars keys. Garratty then warned her not to call the police as he left the premises and got into her vehicle.

The victim followed him and asked him not to take the car as she needed to collect her child.

Garratty then took a quantity of cash from her purse, got out of her car and drove away in another vehicle that had been parked nearby.

The police were alerted and enquiries identified the car he had been using. It was registered in his name. Investigators also found his fingerprint at the scene and he was arrested on 27 July.

Garratty, of Shepperton Close, Chatham was later selected in an identification procedure and charged with robbery, theft of a car and theft of a quantity of cash.

He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Wednesday 16 November 2022, the 35-year-old was sentenced to six years imprisonment with two and half years on extended licence.

PC Ben Slocombe, of the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, said: ‘Breaking into somebody’s home is an appalling offence and this criminal put a woman through a terrifying ordeal.

‘The fact that he ransacked a number rooms and then made violent threats mean a prison sentence is entirely appropriate.

‘I would like to commend the victim who has shown considerable courage in assisting us to bring the dangerous offender to justice.’