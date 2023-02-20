A robbery and burglary in Sevenoaks has led to a suspects appearing in court

Three people are accused of breaking into two phone shops in Orpington and Sevenoaks High Street in the early hours of January 27, 2023. A number of mobile phones, tablets, and other items were reported stolen from both locations.

On the same day, just before midnight, two people entered a fast food restaurant on Otford Road. A member of staff is said to have been assaulted with a crowbar and hammer before cash was stolen. The injured victim was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

Jack Lockwood, of North Downs Crescent, New Addington, was arrested on Thursday, February 16. He was later charged with robbery, intending to cause grievous bodily harm, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He was also charged with planning burglaries in Orpington and Sevenoaks.

On Friday, February 17, the 32-year-old appeared in Medway Magistrates’ Court. He was remanded in custody until a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on March 17.