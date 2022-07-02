Members of the same gang were sentenced to 131 years in prison today at Preston Crown Court.

Harry Oni of Mythorn Walk, Manchester, was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy to murder at an earlier hearing; Jeffery Ojo of Newick Walk, Manchester, 21 years; Gideon Kalumda of William Lister Close, Manchester, 21 years; and Brooklyn Jitobah of Bluestone Road, Manchester, 20 years.

Simon Thorne of Rhine Drive, Manchester, was sentenced to eight years in prison for conspiracy to commit Section 18 assault; Martin Thomas of Broadoak Road, Manchester, eight years; Ademola Adedeji of Beehive Road, Bolton, eight years; Raymond Savi of Droylsden Road, Manchester, eight years; Omolade Okoya of Whitecar Avenue, Manchester, eight years; and Azim Okunola of Silvercroft Street, Manchester, eight years.

The ten defendants were all members of a gang known as the ‘M40′ or ’40,’ named after the postcode of the area where the gang originated. The gang also went by the names ‘2×2’, ‘4s,’ ‘Lane Boys,’ or ‘Laners.’

In the autumn of 2020, the gang ‘had beef’ with one or more rival gangs based in Oldham and Rochdale called ‘PMG,’ ‘RTD,’ or ‘706’. On Bonfire Night 2020, ‘M40’ gang member Alexander John Soyoye was cornered in his gang’s ‘territory’ before being stabbed and beaten to death in one of three acts of violence.

Within days, if not hours, of Alexander John Soyoye’s murder, the defendants were plotting to avenge his death by violently targeting one or more rival gang members they suspected of being responsible.

Adedeji aka ‘Stormzy,’ Savi aka ‘RS,’ Okoya aka ‘O1’, and Okunola aka ‘Y’ or ‘Y Hushpuppi’ identified the targets and inquired about their whereabouts. Oni, aka ‘BP,’ Ojo, aka ‘B9,’ Kalumda, aka ‘Jamie Trapp,’ Jitoboh, aka ‘Striker,’ Thorne, aka ‘SJ,’ and Thomas, aka ‘MJ’ all obtained weapons and set out to find and attack.

When Oni was arrested for violent disorder in connection with the incidents on the evening of Alexander John Soyeye’s death, the plot was thwarted. Officers broke the encryption of a messaging service while analysing his phone, revealing messages between the defendants about previous attacks and others in planning.

CCTV footage of M40 gang members carrying out a number of attacks on individuals was shown in court.

“Today is the culmination of a lengthy investigation by Rochdale’s Serious and Organised Crime Team,” said Detective Superintendent Nat Dalby of GMP’s Rochdale district. The investigation team discovered hundreds of thousands of communications proving that these ten men had agreed to kill or seriously injure a number of people after using the skills of specialist colleagues to break the encryption of a messaging service. “This case highlights the type of work that is ongoing, often behind the scenes, to prevent and reduce violent crime across Greater Manchester, ultimately keeping our communities safe.” This positive outcome should reassure the public and warn offenders that those involved in the planning and execution of violent acts will be prosecuted and brought to justice, where they can expect to feel the full force of the system.”