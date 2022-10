Leonard Duke, 47, of Daffodil Road, Rochester, was charged at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 5 October 2022 with seven charges including stalking involving serious alarm and/or distress, common assault and assault by beating.

The charges relate to allegations made by seven women between 1 April 2021 and 29 September 2022. One of the female victims and one man also reported being assaulted.

Mr Duke was remanded in custody before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 6 October. He is due to appear before Maidstone Crown Court at a later date.

