A Romanian national was killed by a ‘single stab wound to his heart

After being called to Barnet at 6 a.m., emergency services discovered the body of Stefan Stelian Moraru, 44.

The victim of the assault, a Romanian national, was pronounced dead at the scene on Chandos Avenue.

His next of kin have been notified, and they are being assisted by specialist officers. A post-mortem examination on Tuesday, March 21, determined the cause of death to be a single stab wound to the heart.

There have been no arrests at this point. “I would like to appeal to any witnesses who were in the area of Chandos Avenue and Whetstone High Street, N20 on Sunday, 19 March at approximately 10.30pm,” Detective Chief Inspector Neil John said.

“Our investigations indicate that there was a disturbance or altercation on Chandos Avenue at or around this time, and we are looking for any witnesses.” I’m especially interested in anyone who had a dashcam while driving down either of these roads at the time.”

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the hashtag #CAD968/20Mar, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.