A routine patrol by officers has led to a man being charged with firearms offences

Police from Medway’s Community Safety Unit were patrolling Chatham on Tuesday 21 March 2023 when a man came to their attention at around 3pm in Boundary Road.

He was searched and subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug and firearms offences.

Lee Lurkins, 39, of Luton Road, Chatham, has been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Mr Lurkins appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 22 March where he was remanded to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 19 April.