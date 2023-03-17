A Royal Wootton Bassett man has been given a two-year driving ban following two incidents of drink driving – including one on Christmas Day

Michael McDonagh, 26, of Cloately Crescent, blew 89mg on a roadside breath test (the legal limit being 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath) after being stopped on Assart Way on Christmas Day by an officer who spotted the vehicle performing an erratic three point turn at speed.

The officer indicated for the vehicle to stop but it attempted to drive past him.

When the officer spoke with McDonagh, he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He then reversed up the curb behind him, almost colliding with a house and then drove off down Assart Way before running from the vehicle into a nearby property, and out of a back door.

McDonagh was arrested and later charged with drink driving, careless driving and failing to stop for police.

Whilst on bail for these offences, McDonagh was arrested in Sutton Benger on February 15 when he once again failed a roadside breath test.

He appeared in court on March 15 and was given a 24 month driving disqualification and ordered to pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and £520 victim surcharge.