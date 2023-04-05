A Salisbury Man Has Been Found Guilty Of Multiple Counts Of Rape And Controlling And Coercive Behaviour.

Terry Newman, 52, of Cherry Orchard Lane, Salisbury, was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment today (5/4).

Back in 2020, officers were called to an unrelated incident involving Newman, however, it was during this report that the victim disclosed historic sexual assaults and controlling and coercive behaviour by Newman.

On one occasion, Newman raped this woman whilst forcing her head down into a pillow.

On another occasion, Newman assaulted the victim, and controlled where she could and could not go, as well as controlling her finances.

Det Con Ryan Churchley said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the victim for the bravery she has shown in contacting police in relation to her ordeal. Not only that, but I’d like to commend her for the bravery she showed in the court room during the trial. After Newman pleaded not guilty, his victim was forced to relive her ordeal in a court room whilst being cross examined. I hope this sentence will provide her with some closure, however, I completely understand that no sentence will ever compensate for what he did to her.

“Newman would often consume alcohol before being violent and manipulative – nobody should ever experience what this woman has been through.

“I hope this case encourages anyone else in a similar position to come forward and report it to us. You will be fully supported by our officers and we will also be able to direct you to support agencies who can provide further, long-term support.”