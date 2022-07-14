The 13-year-old was in police custody tonight after being arrested at his home in Bracknell, Berkshire – the same town where he ambushed three victims in the street.

The boy is accused of groping his victims in attacks carried out in broad daylight on July 5 and 6.

“Following an investigation, a boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault,” a Thames Valley Police spokesman said tonight.

“At this time, the 13-year-old from Bracknell remains in police custody.”

“His arrest is in connection with three separate sexual assaults in South Hill Park, Bracknell, on July 5 and July 6, in which a teenage girl and two women in their twenties were assaulted over their clothing.”

Earlier, the same spokesman asked for the public’s assistance in apprehending the attacker.

“At around 10.50 p.m. on Tuesday, a male inappropriately touched the victim, a woman in her twenties, over her clothing in South Hill Park,” he said.

“Around 7.30 a.m. on Wednesday, a male cyclist inappropriately touched another victim, a woman in her twenties, over her clothing on a footpath that runs behind South Hill Park towards Village Hotel.”

“Then, around 8.20 a.m., a male inappropriately touched a third victim, a teen girl, over her clothing in South Hill Park.” “The perpetrator is described as a white boy.”

“We take violence against women and girls extremely seriously and are committed to preventing harm and bringing offenders to justice,” said Inspector Elton Evans, based at Bracknell police station.

“I am pleading with anyone who witnessed these incidents or has any information about them or the suspect to contact us.”

“We believe the offender in all three incidents is the same person, and we have increased our patrols around South Hill Park as a result.”